Jazz score season-high 152 points in win over Pacers

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points and rookie Ace Bailey added 20 as the Utah Jazz recorded the highest point total in an NBA game this season, defeating the struggling Indiana Pacers 152–128 on Wednesday night.

Bailey, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, showcased his full offensive range in just his second start after recovering from illness, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Svi Mykhailiuk also contributed 20 points for Utah.

The Pacers, last season’s Eastern Conference champions, dropped to 1–10, matching the 1988–89 team for the worst start in franchise history. Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and Aaron Nesmith added 17 in their return to the lineup, while T.J. McConnell made his season debut with 12 points in limited minutes.

Despite shooting a season-best 46.5% from the field, Indiana allowed Utah to shoot 55.4% and dominate inside. The Jazz consistently attacked the paint and found open shooters, with Isaiah Collier dishing out 11 of Utah’s 38 assists.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle used all his timeouts trying to stop Utah’s offensive surges, but the Jazz—playing the second night of a back-to-back—outworked the Pacers, winning the rebound battle 45–35.

