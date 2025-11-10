Butler's 21 points lead Warriors to 114-83 victory over Pacers

The win improved the Warriors' home record to 5-0, marking their first victory over the Pacers at Chase Center since March 2019, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Golden State took control of the game with a dominant 13-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, followed by a 21-7 stretch to seal the win. Quinten Post contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, while Al Horford added 12 points off the bench.

Indiana, missing key players like Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith, struggled to find offensive rhythm and was unable to recover from an early 0-8 start on three-pointers. Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 14 points and nine assists, but Indiana (1-9) fell to its fourth consecutive loss.

The Pacers will continue their four-game road trip in Utah on Tuesday, while the Warriors hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.