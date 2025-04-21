JD Vance arrives in India to advance trade talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President JD Vance begins a four-day visit to India on Monday as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs.

Vance's visit comes two months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vance's tour includes a meeting with Modi in New Delhi and also a trip to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum commissioned by a Mughal emperor.



The US vice president is accompanied by his family, including his wife Usha, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Modi, 74, and Vance, 40, are expected to "review the progress in bilateral relations" and also "exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest", India's foreign ministry said last week.

India and the United States are negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal, which New Delhi hopes to secure within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by Trump earlier this month.

"We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties", India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week.

