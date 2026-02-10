JD Vance: New chapters are beginning in Azerbaijan-U.S. relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So we wanted to come today to show our appreciation for this friendship,” US Vice President James David Vance said during his joint press statement held after the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Emphasizing that new chapters are opening between Azerbaijan and the United States, Vance added: "And I think what will be a stronger and even better relationship under President Trump's leadership and under President Aliyev's leadership," News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az