Jean-Francois Mancel: Sahakyan’s visit to France is unacceptable

The France visit of the "head" of the separatist regime, created in occupied Azerbaijani territories, is unacceptable, Jean-Francois Mancel, President of the Association

He was commenting on the illegal visit of Bako Sahakyan to France.

“The Association has always demanded from the French government to prevent any links between the French local authority and representatives of the illegal regime created on Azerbaijan's occupied territories,” said Mancel. “Sahakyan’s entry to France even with Armenian passport is unacceptable.”

He pointed out that the Association expects the French government to reaffirm its position which has always been perfectly clear so far.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that France’s constant double standards approach makes Azerbaijan reconsider its ties with that country.

Bako Sahakyan's visit to France, presenting himself as the “head” of the separatist regime established in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, is another unsuccessful attempt to encourage that puppet entity at the international level, the Foreign Ministry said.

“France, which created conditions for that visit and accepted "representatives" of the illegal regime, by this step not only violates the spirit of bilateral relations and the signed agreements, but also demonstrates disregard for supremacy of norms and principles of international law and the undertaken obligations,” reads the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

