JetBlue ends partnership with Japan Airlines

TrueBlue members will no longer be able to book JAL flights using points after March 31, 2026, News.Az report, citing foreign media.

The partnership, which lasted eight months, began on April 23, 2025, allowing TrueBlue members to book qualifying JAL-operated flights directly through jetblue.com.

JAL Mileage Bank members similarly gained access to JetBlue award flights.

The collaboration significantly expanded JetBlue’s loyalty program, offering members international travel options to Tokyo and other Japanese destinations.

Since its launch, the program provided approximately eight months of reciprocal award redemption benefits for both airlines’ loyalty programs.