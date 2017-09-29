Jewish Press publishes article about Azerbaijani-Israeli relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jewish Press has published an article about Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, AzerTag reports.

The article says that Israel and Azerbaijan have been "showing the world" a blueprint for interfaith and intercultural tolerance since they embarked on a deep bilateral relationship in 1992. The countries have extensive diplomatic, economic, and defense ties, which were detailed by Azerbaijani Member of Parliament Asim Mollazade in a recent op-ed for The Jerusalem Post. The foundation of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations is Azerbaijan's warmth toward its 35,000-person Jewish community.

"Given the global demonization of Israel and Jews, particularly within the Islamic world, Muslim-majority Azerbaijan's celebration (not mere tolerance) of its Jewish community is a truly inspiring story," wrote Mollazade, who visited Israel himself in February 2016. "It is a story that media outlets would be well-served covering—leaving the fake news in the dust."

The article also highlighted Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov`s meeting with Minister of Defense of Israel, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman. "There have been no official statements made by Israeli nor Azerbaijani officials that indicate any degree of bilateral tension."

"The storied Israeli-Azerbaijani relationship—a modern-day miracle in a world otherwise fraught with interfaith conflict, particularly between Muslims and Jews—is simply too strong to be affected by a transient disagreement over a drone contract. This isn't even a blip on the radar screen," the article concluded.

News.Az

News.Az