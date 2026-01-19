Jeyhun Bayramov and Marco Rubio discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Monday.

During the call, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as regional developments and the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The contacts and discussions aimed at preparing a Charter on Strategic Partnership following the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8 last year were highly appreciated. Both sides expressed hope that the document would be agreed upon and signed in the near future. They emphasized that the priorities to be identified in this regard would give additional impetus to relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, updated his US counterpart on Azerbaijan’s stance on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation and peace process. The steps taken within the framework of the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures, were commended. Special emphasis was placed on the importance of the progress made on the implementation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).

The sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

