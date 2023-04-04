Jeyhun Bayramov meets with new representative of UN High Commissioner for Refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az reports citing the ministry.

Congratulating Bik Lum on her appointment, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished her success in her new position.

During the meeting, the minister informed about the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and its consequences, noted that as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing of Armenia, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis found themselves in the position of refugees and internally displaced persons. The cooperation of the High Commissariat for Refugees with our country during this difficult period, which coincided with the first years of Azerbaijan's independence, was noted.

The Foreign Minister also spoke about the intensive reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in the post-conflict period, noting in this context that the return of internally displaced persons to the villages of Agaly and Talish has already begun. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also stressed the determination of our country in the issue of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that despite the peaceful initiatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia continues its military-political provocations. It was emphasized that Armenia, which did not create opportunities for the missions of international organizations during the period of occupation, has recently been trying to use international organizations for its own selfish purposes, which is unacceptable.

Bik Lum expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the structure she represents and noted that she would try to maintain this positive momentum and make every effort in this direction. It was noted that over the past 30 years, numerous projects have been implemented for Azerbaijani internally displaced persons, and the structure it represents is ready to provide support to ensure their return to their native lands.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az