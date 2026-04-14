Australian state to expand EV charging network amid record sales

NSW Premier Chris Minns has committed 100 million Australian dollars (approximately 70.82 million U.S. dollars) in funding for the state’s 2026 EV Strategy, with 45 million Australian dollars of that amount allocated specifically for the construction of new public EV charging infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Under the plan, the state government said the strategy will deliver 1,000 new EV chargers over the next five years. It will also ensure that fast-charging stations are located no more than 100 kilometers apart along major roads and highways throughout New South Wales, improving accessibility and reducing range anxiety for drivers.

The announcement comes after EV sales in Australia reached a record high in March, a surge partly attributed to rising fuel prices linked to an oil supply crisis in the Middle East.

According to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicles accounted for 14.6 percent of all new vehicle sales in Australia in March, compared with 7.5 percent in March 2025, showing a significant year-on-year increase in market share.

The NSW government also reported on Tuesday that electric vehicle sales now make up 15.6 percent of all new vehicle sales within the state, reflecting even stronger adoption locally compared to the national average.

“Families are feeling the pressure every time they fill up. We want to give more families the option of taking up EVs,” Premier Chris Minns said in a statement. “This is about giving people a real alternative, one that’s cheaper to run and with this rollout, easier to access.”

In addition to charging infrastructure, the strategy includes funding support in the form of grants for businesses that transition their delivery and service fleets to electric vehicles. It also provides training for 2,000 mechanics in regional New South Wales to equip them with the skills needed to service electric vehicles and maintain charging infrastructure.