Iran demands reparations from five Arab states over alleged role in US-Israeli attacks

Iran has demanded reparations from five Arab states, accusing them of enabling what it describes as US-Israeli aggression against its territory.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, rejected recent compensation claims made by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan. He said the states in question cannot lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter, which concerns the right to self-defence, arguing that they facilitated what Tehran describes as aggression by the United States and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Instead, Iran maintains that it is the victim of aggression and is exercising its inherent right to self-defence, according to the letter.

The Iranian mission further alleged that, in some instances, unlawful armed attacks against civilian targets inside Iran had been carried out directly from the territories of those states.

It called on the five countries to immediately cease what it described as internationally wrongful acts, including allowing their territories to be used by “aggressors” and, in certain cases, engaging in direct unlawful attacks against Iran. Iran argued that these actions constitute breaches of their international obligations and engage state responsibility under international law.

Iravani reiterated that the countries concerned should make full reparation to Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage allegedly resulting from the actions cited in the letter.