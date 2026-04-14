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We’ve covered a number of charging solutions and USB hubs from computer accessories maker Satechi before, but the Satechi Slim EX3 (and the Slim EX mouse) is the first keyboard (and mouse) from them that I’ve tested.

Apple users, in my experience, tend to prefer one of two keyboard products: the mother brand's own Magic Keyboard or Logitech's MX for Mac alternative, and not much else, News.Az reports, citing Creative Bloq.

That means, firstly; not enough of you are reading our excellent breakdown of the best Magic Keyboard alternatives, and secondly; you need to check yourselves and give Satechi a chance.The Slim EX3 is a full-sized, low-profile keyboard with satisfying mechanical keys and a dedicated number pad, making it, on paper, a perfect match for any creative professional wrestling with spreadsheets or detailed design work. It’s fully wireless and supports up to three paired devices.

Complementing it is the Slim EX mouse, a sleek, ergonomic wireless mouse that similarly draws on design cues by Apple’s own-brand pointer, designed to relieve wrist strain during those marathon editing sessions. Both sport the space-grey finish that looks right at home next to any Apple setup. Some would say it’s iconic. Some would say it’s boring. I say, it makes it very, very clear who this product is designed for.I particularly like the Satechi Slim EX3's design for Mac users who want something a bit more stylish than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. It’s got much better key response than Apple’s own offering too, and the bar at the back of the Slim EX3 lifts it a touch higher than the Magic Keyboard, which may seem like a small thing, but it helps long-term comfort massively.

Meanwhile, the Slim EX mouse is a definite improvement on Apple's own offering (first of all, the charging port isn't in a completely insane place), and while again, it's not the most innovative or exciting thing to look at, it will feel right at home on your carefully curated Apple-centric desk.

The click-response feel (as I believe is the scientific term) is really nice, and the tactile scroll wheel is a delight for my fidget-obsessed hands. It is comprehensively beaten by Logitech's MX Master mouse, though, especially for my trembling hands (which need weightier tools for better control). But then again, every mouse on Earth is comprehensively beaten by Logitech's MX Master mouse, so there's no shame in that for Satechi.The Satechi Slim EX3 and Slim EX are very competitively priced, at $69.99 for the keyboard and $29.99 for the mouse. This is considerably more affordable than Apple's own products, and considering it's both cheaper AND a step up in quality, it's practically a bargain. And we like a bargain, don't we?I’d put the Satechi keyboard right alongside Logitech’s MX for Mac offerings at the top of the Apple-focused keyboards. Obviously, you can’t beat the MX Master mouse from Logitech (no one can), but the Slim EX mouse still earns my recommendation.

News.Az