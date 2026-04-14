Iran-linked hacker group claims cyberattack on Saudi, Bahraini steel firms

The Iran-linked Handala hacker group has claimed it penetrated the computer systems of two major steel companies in the Arab world, causing what it described as a complete disruption of operations.

In a statement released on Monday, Handala said its hackers carried out an “unprecedented and extensive” cyber operation targeting the systems used to operate Sulb in Saudi Arabia and Foulath in Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The group claimed the attack paralysed both companies, which together produce around two million metric tonnes of steel annually with a combined value of approximately $5 billion, forcing a halt to manufacturing operations.

It said the operation was a response to recent US-Israeli attacks on steel-producing companies in countries it describes as part of the “Resistance Front”, including Iran.

“No location in the enemy’s geography is beyond the decisive reach of Handala,” the group said, adding that it has previously claimed responsibility for penetrating sensitive systems and databases in the United States and Israel.

“Handala will continue on its powerful path as the voice of the oppressed and a symbol of justice,” it added.

According to Press TV, Iran had previously carried out attacks on steel and aluminium manufacturers in Gulf Arab states in response to US-Israeli strikes on two major Iranian steel mills earlier this month.

The report also said the United States and Israel had sought to target key economic infrastructure in Iran in an effort to disrupt daily life in the country. It added that Iran’s response had forced the US to agree to a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan last week.