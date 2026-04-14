Iran warns US actions in Gulf jeopardise regional and global security
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that what he described as provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences, saying such moves endanger peace and security not only in the region but globally.
In a phone call on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Araghchi issued a strong warning over what he characterised as US provocations. The remarks come amid rising tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.
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In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s position, strongly condemning the US and Israeli military strikes against Iran.
Lavrov also called on Washington to demonstrate seriousness in advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the region.
Both ministers emphasised the need to maintain bilateral and multilateral consultations and to fully utilise diplomatic channels to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
Following recent threats by US President Donald Trump to impose a naval blockade on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it would enforce a blockade in the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz from 17:30 Tehran time on Monday. The announcement said the measure would apply to all vessel traffic, regardless of flag.