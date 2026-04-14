Iran warns US actions in Gulf jeopardise regional and global security

In a phone call on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Araghchi issued a strong warning over what he characterised as US provocations. The remarks come amid rising tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s position, strongly condemning the US and Israeli military strikes against Iran.

Lavrov also called on Washington to demonstrate seriousness in advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the region.

Both ministers emphasised the need to maintain bilateral and multilateral consultations and to fully utilise diplomatic channels to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.