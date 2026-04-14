Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Champions League preview: Team news, predicted lineups

In the opening match at Camp Nou, Atletico stunned the hosts with a disciplined and clinical display, News.Az reports.

Goals from Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth secured a crucial away win, while Barcelona were left with a mountain to climb after Pau Cubarsí’s red card changed the momentum of the tie. Now, Hansi Flick’s team must attempt one of European football’s toughest comebacks away from home.

Team News

Atletico Madrid head into the second leg with a largely settled squad and high confidence after resting several key players in domestic action ahead of this fixture. Diego Simeone is expected to rely on his strongest available XI, with Julián Álvarez leading the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann. Alexander Sørloth, scorer in the first leg, is also expected to play a key role, either starting or coming off the bench depending on tactical setup. Atlético’s defensive structure remains their biggest strength, anchored by Jan Oblak in goal and a compact back line designed to protect their aggregate lead.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face significant selection challenges. Defender Pau Cubarsí is suspended following his red card in the first leg, forcing Hansi Flick to reshuffle his back line. Frenkie de Jong is expected to return to midfield after recovering from injury, providing a major boost alongside Pedri in the centre of the pitch. In attack, Barcelona will once again rely heavily on Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford, with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo providing options from the bench. Raphinha remains unavailable due to injury, further limiting Barcelona’s attacking depth.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2 / 3-5-2 hybrid)

Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, José María Giménez, Robin Le Normand, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Samuel Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

Joan García; Jules Koundé, Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, João Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Match Outlook

Atletico enter the second leg as clear favourites, not only because of their 2–0 lead but also due to their strong defensive record in knockout European matches. Their game plan is expected to focus on controlling space, slowing the tempo, and exploiting counter-attacks through Griezmann and Álvarez.

Barcelona, on the other hand, must adopt an aggressive approach from the first whistle. Scoring early will be crucial if they are to shift momentum and apply pressure on Atletico’s compact defensive system. However, any defensive lapse could prove decisive, as Atletico have already demonstrated their efficiency in finishing chances.

With a semi-final place at stake, the tie remains alive—but Barcelona will need near-perfect execution to overturn the deficit against a disciplined Atlético side in front of their home supporters.