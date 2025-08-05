Joanna Carson, model and Johnny Carson’s third wife, dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joanna Carson, former fashion model and third wife of legendary TV host Johnny Carson, has passed away. The news was confirmed by Extra, citing social media tributes from friends and a statement by The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation on July 30.

Joanna was married to Johnny Carson from 1972 until their divorce in 1985. They met in 1971 at New York’s famed 21 Club, where Carson once recalled he was “flirting like a sophomore.” At the time, Joanna was one of Manhattan’s highest-paid models, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The couple’s relationship became public when Johnny unexpectedly announced their marriage during the Tonight Show’s 10th anniversary in 1972.

After their split, Joanna remained active in philanthropic circles, frequently supporting causes like the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

She was previously married to Tim Holland and had a son, who passed away in 1994.

Joanna Carson's exact age and cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

Joanna was preceded in death by her son, who died in 1994.

News.Az