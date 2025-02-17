Jordan's king reaffirms stance against Palestinian displacement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II reiterated his strong opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.

His remarks came during a meeting with military retirees at the Royal Hashemite Court, according to a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“For 25 years, I have been saying no to displacement, no to resettlement, no to the alternative homeland,” the court quoted the monarch as saying, denouncing “those who question these firm positions.”

He also reiterated “the importance of de-escalation in the West Bank,” highlighting that “achieving just peace on the basis of the two-state solution is the only way to guarantee stability in the region.”

The Jordanian monarch underscored that “preserving Jordan’s interest and stability and protecting Jordan and Jordanians are above all considerations,” stressing the importance of rebuilding Gaza “without displacing Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Trump hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House last week, renewing his insistence that Gazans be relocated and the enclave controlled by the US to be redeveloped into a tourist area.

The ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az