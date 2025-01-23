Jordan urges compliance with Gaza agreement, warns of Israeli escalation in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed the importance of upholding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and issued a warning about the potential for Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, News.az reports citing foreign media .

According to a statement, the monarch spoke over phone with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and the two sides discussed "ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States."King Abdulllah stressed "the need to maintain coordination on various issues of mutual concern," highlighting "the United States’ pivotal role in promoting stability and achieving peace regionally and globally."He underscored "the need to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire in Gaza, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid."The king also warned about “the dangerous developments in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”He reiterated that Syria's security and stability are essential to the stability of the region.The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.The three-phase deal includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.The Israeli army continued for a third day on Thursday a deadly military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing at least 12 people and injuring 40.Israeli media said the assault is part of a political maneuver by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the recent Gaza ceasefire.It is said that Netanyahu promised the attack to prevent Smotrich from resigning, which could collapse the government.In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

