JPMorgan makes changes to its diversity programs, memo says

JPMorgan Chase Chief Operating Officer Jenn Piepszak said the bank was making some changes to its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and the language it uses to describe them in an effort to keep up with the market and changes in regulations, according to a memo seen by Reuters, News.az reports.

The bank was changing “equity” to “opportunity” and renaming it Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion, from DEI, the memo sent out earlier on Friday said.

