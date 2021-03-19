Yandex metrika counter

Jump in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions, presidential aide says

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Jump in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions, presidential aide says

Hospitals in Azerbaijan currently have 10,000 empty beds, which allows us not to tighten the COVID-19-related quarantine, Assistant to the country's President - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday. 

He added that if there aren’t enough beds in the hospitals, then tightening will be inevitable.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      