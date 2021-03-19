Jump in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions, presidential aide says

Hospitals in Azerbaijan currently have 10,000 empty beds, which allows us not to tighten the COVID-19-related quarantine, Assistant to the country's President - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

He added that if there aren’t enough beds in the hospitals, then tightening will be inevitable.

News.Az