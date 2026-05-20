Jungkook shares secret message for fans in Calvin Klein collab

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The "Golden Maknae" is putting his own permanent stamp on haute couture. In his highly anticipated new campaign, BTS’ Jungkook has infused his Calvin Klein underwear and denim collaboration with deeply personal details, including his own custom handwriting and graphics inspired by his famous body art.

Speaking with GQ magazine ahead of the global launch, the global pop icon opened up about the intense creative process behind the garments, revealing that he didn't want this to be just another standard celebrity endorsement, News.Az reports, citing Music Mundial.

Instead, the singer worked hand-in-hand with the Calvin Klein design team to translate his personal identity directly into the fabric.

For Jungkook, the layout of the collection required meticulous planning, ensuring that every design choice felt authentic to his style. Fans picking up pieces from the new line can expect some incredibly unique, intimate touches:

Custom Tattoo Graphics: The intricate line drawings featured on the underwear pieces are custom-developed graphics directly inspired by Jungkook’s actual tattoos.

The Golden Signature: Hidden safely inside the waistbands of the jeans and the linings of the denim jackets is Jungkook's signature, beautifully embroidered in gold thread.

The K-pop star revealed that he spent hours sitting with his iPad, rewriting his signature over and over again until it was absolutely flawless. He views the hidden gold embroidery as a private, secret message of deep appreciation meant specifically for his fans.

The capsule collection represents a massive milestone for both the brand and the artist, blending Calvin Klein's iconic minimalist aesthetic with Jungkook's edgy, personal design essence.

The exclusive Jungkook x Calvin Klein collection officially dropped online on May 19th at 6:00 PM EDT. Given the unprecedented global demand for anything associated with the BTS star, pieces are expected to sell out rapidly.

News.Az