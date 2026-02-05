Versace names new creative director after Prada takeover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Versace has appointed Belgian designer Pieter Mulier as its new creative director, marking a major step in the brand’s reset strategy following its acquisition by Prada.

The Italian luxury house confirmed that Mulier, currently the creative lead at Alaïa, will officially start the role in July. His departure from the Paris-based fashion label is expected after its Paris Fashion Week show in March, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mulier joined Alaia in 2021 and previously held senior creative roles at Calvin Klein and Christian Dior, building a reputation for combining modern minimalism with strong brand heritage.

Prada completed its acquisition of Versace in December as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global luxury market. The move came after Versace faced declining sales under previous owner Capri Holdings, during a period of slowing demand across the luxury sector.

Versace executive chairman Lorenzo Bertelli said Mulier was chosen for his ability to balance innovation with brand identity, adding that he is expected to help unlock the label’s full creative and commercial potential.

The appointment follows leadership changes at Versace, including the departure of former creative director Dario Vitale, who left the role at the end of 2025 after a short tenure.

Industry analysts say the leadership change signals Prada’s intention to relaunch Versace with a renewed creative direction while preserving the brand’s iconic legacy as it navigates shifting global luxury trends.

