“Justice for Khojaly” campaign launched in Ukrainian capital (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign, special billboards on the Khojaly genocide have been installed on the central streets and avenues of Kyiv, News.Az reports.

Initiated by the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijani (RUA), the billboards aim to raise awareness among the city residents, as well as foreign citizens of the Khojaly genocide.

The billboards, depicting the “Mother's Cry” statue embodying the Khojaly genocide and the “Justice for Khojaly” slogan, were installed in the busiest central parts of Kyiv.

The billboards will be on display until the end of February.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

News.Az