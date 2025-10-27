Juventus sack manager Igor Tudor after seven months in charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Juventus have dismissed manager Igor Tudor following Sunday’s defeat to Lazio, ending the Croatian coach’s short tenure at the Italian club, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Tudor, 43, joined Juventus in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement but oversaw an eight-match winless streak that has left the club eighth in Serie A. The loss to Lazio marked Juventus’ third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

In a statement, the club thanked Tudor and his staff for their professionalism and dedication, wishing them well in their future careers. Massimiliano Brambilla will take temporary charge for Wednesday’s Serie A fixture against Udinese.

Juventus currently sit six points behind league leaders Napoli and have failed to win in their last five league matches. In the Champions League, the Old Lady are 25th in their group with one loss and two draws from three matches.

News.Az