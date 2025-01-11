Kabul urges Islamabad to halt attacks in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afghan Taliban interim administration has urged Pakistan to halt cross-border attacks inside Afghanistan, News.az reports citing TRT World .

Afghan Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani forces targeted civilians in eastern Kunar province on Thursday night, causing casualties, Tolo News reported."In Kunar province, rockets hit certain areas causing casualties. Livestock, in particular, have been killed. We condemn these rocket attacks by Pakistan and demand the cessation of such actions," Mujahid said.He added that Pakistani forces targeted Sarkano District in Kunar, struck houses, killing 10 livestock and forcing residents to leave their homes.Local media also reported that one Afghan security official was killed and two were injured, however, Mujahid did not share any details about casualties.So far, the Pakistani Army also has not confirmed nor denied any attack in Kunar province.

