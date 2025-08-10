Kallas calls EU FM meeting ahead of upcoming Russia-US summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the EU diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, is calling a meeting of EU foreign ministers on August 11 to discuss the upcoming Russia-US summit on Ukraine, in order to demand that the interests of Brussels and Kyiv be taken into account, News.Az informs via Reuters.

"Any deal between the US and Russia must include the EU and Ukraine," Kallas said, adding that she was therefore "calling an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday."

News.Az