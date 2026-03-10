US urges citizens in Beirut to shelter in place

According to the embassy’s advisory, US citizens are encouraged to identify a secure location within their homes or in another safe building where they can remain during potential emergencies, News.Az reports.

There is no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens for President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the entire Department of State.



We are working on additional options to assist Americans to depart the Middle East. Please continue to check your… — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) March 9, 2026

The embassy also recommended that individuals maintain adequate supplies of essential items, including food, water, medications and other necessities, in case conditions deteriorate.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions and violence in Lebanon. Authorities in the country say that more than half a million people have been displaced over the past week as a result of the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials have also reported that Israeli strikes have killed at least 486 people during the recent escalation, further intensifying the humanitarian situation in the country.