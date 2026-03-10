Yandex metrika counter

US urges citizens in Beirut to shelter in place

  • Middle East
  • Share
US urges citizens in Beirut to shelter in place
Source: Getty Images

The United States Embassy in Beirut has issued a security alert advising American citizens in Lebanon to be prepared to “shelter in place” if they choose not to use the currently available departure options from the country.

According to the embassy’s advisory, US citizens are encouraged to identify a secure location within their homes or in another safe building where they can remain during potential emergencies, News.Az reports.

The embassy also recommended that individuals maintain adequate supplies of essential items, including food, water, medications and other necessities, in case conditions deteriorate.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The warning comes amid escalating tensions and violence in Lebanon. Authorities in the country say that more than half a million people have been displaced over the past week as a result of the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials have also reported that Israeli strikes have killed at least 486 people during the recent escalation, further intensifying the humanitarian situation in the country.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      