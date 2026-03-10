Iran attacks UAE consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coalition forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan region intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Monday, officials said.

According to the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service, two of the drones targeted the United Arab Emirates consulate, while the third aimed for Erbil airport, located near a U.S. military base. Video footage and witness reports confirmed the attempted attacks, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Debris from one drone fell near the consulate, causing material damage, but no injuries were reported, the authorities said. The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and called on the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to investigate, hold those responsible accountable, and prevent future incidents.

Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias have claimed responsibility for the strikes, which highlight ongoing tensions in northern Iraq and the risks posed by drone attacks near diplomatic and military sites.

