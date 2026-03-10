Russian strike hits Dnipro: 8 high-rises damaged

Photo: consequences of the Russian shelling on March 9-10 (Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration)

On the night of March 9–10, Russian attacks hit Dnipro, causing damage to eight high-rise buildings and shattering hundreds of windows, city officials reported.

Mayor Borys Filatov said in a statement that a tent has been set up at the impact site to receive requests from victims, and utility crews will begin repairs in the coming hours, News.Az reports.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration confirmed that 10 people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Photos released by the administration show extensive damage to both the exterior and interior of the affected buildings.

Explosions were heard around midnight, shortly after combat drones were reported moving toward the region. This strike is part of ongoing attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which have caused power outages, heating problems, and water supply disruptions.

A Shahed drone fell near Mayor Filatov’s house, highlighting the intensity of the strikes.

Authorities are continuing to assess other possible damages as the city begins cleanup and recovery efforts.

News.Az