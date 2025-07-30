Kamala Harris announces she won't run for California governor in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will not be running for Governor of California in 2026, putting an end to months of speculation.

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after “deep reflection” and vowed to “remain in the fight” despite not holding an official political office, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” the statement read.

“I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she said.

Speculation about Harris’ next steps has been rife ever since her dramatic loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – having taken over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign.

