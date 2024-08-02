Kamala Harris secures US Democratic presidential nomination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough Democratic convention delegates to secure the party's presidential nomination, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday," Harrison said in video call, according to multiple US media outlets."You returned your nomination petitions at lightning speed. You made your voices heard. And what you said was clear: We are not going back. We have to send Kamala Harris to the White House," he said. "You denominated your dedication and your commitment to this process."The announcement came ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) which will convene in Chicago from Aug. 19-22.Harris crossed the threshold of 2,350 delegate votes for the nomination less than two weeks after Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race and endorsement of Harris for the Democratic candidate.DNC virtual voting for 4,700 delegates began at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday and will conclude on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m ET.Harris ran for the nomination unopposed.

News.Az