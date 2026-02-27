Kansas sued over new transgender ID and bathroom law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two transgender men in Kansas filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to strike down a new state law that invalidated the driver's licenses and birth certificates of more than 1,000 transgender people.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the plaintiffs, who claim in the lawsuit, opens new tab, filed in Kansas state court, that the law violates their rights to equality, due process and privacy under the state constitution, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The law makes Kansas the only U.S. state to invalidate previously approved changes to gender markers on identification documents, part of a broader push by Republican-led legislatures to restrict the rights of transgender people.

The sweeping law, which took effect on Thursday, requires state residents to change their gender identification on driver's licenses and birth certificates to the sex they were assigned at birth, and bans them from changing their gender on those documents in the future.

The law also prohibits transgender people from using multi-occupancy bathrooms in government buildings that do not correspond to their sex assigned at birth, and authorizes private citizens to sue people who violate the law.

News.Az