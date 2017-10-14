'Karabakh' charity project launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADA University and International Eurasia Press Fund hosted an event on the launch of 'Karabakh' social-humanitarian project based on a memorandum.

The event held at the ADA University was attended by faculty members of the University and BAMF employees. Opening the event, ADA Vice-Rector Fariz Ismayilzade stressed the importance of the visit by ADA University students and teachers to the war-ravaged regions with the steering support of the BAMF in June this year. During the visit, the foreign teachers and students of the university familiarized with the living conditions in Ashagi Abdurrahmanli village of Fizuli, Jojug Merjanli village of Jabrayil region, Shikharkh and Hasangaya villages of Terter region, near the line of contact, in terms of implementing social and humanitarian activities in these regions. Speaking at the conference, Umud Mirzayev, the Chairman of the BAMF, said that the visit to the war-ravaged regions formed a necessity for other universities to join such initiatives. Umud Mirzayev noted that foreign teachers and students who got familiar with the war-ravaged regions should highlight the tragedy of the war, the destroyed infrastructure, graveyards in social networks and internet media. Later, the videos prepared by BAMF on the trip were shown to ADA teachers and students. Anastasia Lavrina, the employee of the BAMF, spoke about the opportunities and infrastructure in the war-ravaged areas, the implementation of projects in social humanitarian projects and the prospects of partnership. ADA University teachers, students and BAMF employees have made suggestions for the implementation of activities targeting vulnerable people living in the war-ravaged regions. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to launch a 'Karabakh' project to implement joint charitable events to address water and barrage problems in villages near the line of contact, to support the development of social business in the war-torn regions, and to support education and sports.

