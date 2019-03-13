Karabakh occupant dies at Armenia’s northeastern border zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian serviceman died at the republic's northeastern border zone while performing his duties, spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to him, Hamlet Avagyan, 19, who was serving in the army as a medical assistant, died yesterday while performing his duties.

"Other details will be provided by appropriate agencies," Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, offering condolences to the serviceman’s family and relatives.

News.Az

News.Az