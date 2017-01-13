Karapetyan: Salaries of tax and customs service officers are very low

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the struggle against corruption, the counteraction may stem from the state system itself.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said the aforementioned at a press-conference on Friday, news.am reports.

In his words, the entire society wants the tax inspectors or customs officers to forget about bribes. But not everyone remembers about the amount of their salary, which is very low. The average salary in the State Revenue Committee (SRC) is only 83,000 AMD (approx. $170). “But together with this we must do so that they do not tend to bribe. Isn’t this a topic of discussion? I think it is,” Karapetyan added.

News.Az

News.Az