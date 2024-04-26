Kazakh delegation's visit to Azerbaijan continues - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov continues, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

On April 26, the Kazakh delegation arrived at the Air Force's Central Command Post. The guests received extensive information about the command post's primary activities, opportunities, and capabilities.

Following that, the Kazakh representatives went on a tour of the Military Administration Institute's Center for War Games at the National Defense University. During their tour, they were given a full overview of the center's history and current activities, as well as answers to their questions. The meeting was followed by the presentation of gifts to visitors.

To note, on April 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields.

News.Az