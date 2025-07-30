Kazakh President invited Turkish firms to join Middle Corridor projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 4,000 Turkish companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan. Together, they have implemented a number of projects worth over 6 billion USD, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a briefing for media representatives in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

He noted that these projects cover key sectors such as energy, construction, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, and more. Kazakhstan’s investments in Turkey have exceeded 2.5 billion USD.

