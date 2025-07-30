Yandex metrika counter

Kazakh President invited Turkish firms to join Middle Corridor projects

  • Central Asia
  • Share
Kazakh President invited Turkish firms to join Middle Corridor projects
Source: Reuters

Nearly 4,000 Turkish companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan. Together, they have implemented a number of projects worth over 6 billion USD, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a briefing for media representatives in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

He noted that these projects cover key sectors such as energy, construction, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, and more. Kazakhstan’s investments in Turkey have exceeded 2.5 billion USD.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      