Kazakh president replaces deputy prime minister
Reuters
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced his deputy prime minister, who also served as economy minister, by presidential decree on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Nurlan Baybazarov, who was appointed in February, has been replaced by Serik Zhumangarin, who was previously serving as a deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.
The decree gave no reason for the changes.
