Kazakh president says ties with China enter ‘golden stage of development’

Kazakhstan-China relations embarked on a golden stage of development, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during today’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

The head of state thanked his Chinese counterpart for paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.It is a testimony of further strengthening of Kazakhstan-China comprehensive strategic cooperation. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening of good neighborliness and centuries-long friendship between the two countries. We have created interstate integration that serves as a model for others and includes various areas, the President said highlighting that bilateral relations embarked on a new golden stage of development.The Head of State said the ties between the two countries contribute to sustainable social, and economic development and raising people’s welfare.Last year the mutual trade turnover reached a record high of 41 billion US dollars. 45 joint investment projects are currently being developed in industry, energy, transport, transit, green economy, agriculture sectors, etc.As earlier reported, a solemn welcome ceremony of the President of China, Xi Jinping, who arrived for a state visit to Kazakhstan, was held at the Akorda Residence.

News.Az