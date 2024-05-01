Kazakh president welcomes Baku-Yerevan consent to hold ministerial talks in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the consent reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold ministerial talks in Almaty, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

“I welcome the agreement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to hold, at the proposal of the Kazakh side, negotiations between the ministers of foreign affairs on the preparation of a peace treaty between the two states,” he noted.

Tokayev called it symbolic to hold negotiations in Almaty.

“This important event will take place in Almaty, where the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in December 1991, which established the foundations for the independent development of the CIS countries and approved the principles for determining interstate borders,” the Kazakh leader added.

News.Az