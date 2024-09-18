Kazakhstan aims to eliminate LPG shortage by 2030

Kazakhstan aims to eliminate LPG shortage by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry has outlined a plan to address the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage by 2030, Vice Energy Minister Alibek Zhamauov announced during a Majilis plenary session.

This was announced by Vice Energy Minister Alibek Zhamauov at a Majilis plenary session, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. He said Kazakhstan plans to launch liquefied petroleum gas production at Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields. Kashagan is predicted to produce 800,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas a year, while Karachaganak is set to produce 600-700,000 tons a year to fix the shortages by 2030.As earlier reported, Kazakhstan faces a deficit of 35,000 tons of liquefied gas monthly despite the increase in its production.

News.Az