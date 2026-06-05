Mirziyoyev, Putin launch construction of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched construction of the first power unit of an integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing Uza.uz.

The ceremony, held via video conference, was attended by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude to Putin and Grossi for their personal support and attention to the implementation of this project. He also thanked the Uzbek and Russian specialists involved in constructing the country’s first nuclear power plant for their joint efforts and high level of professionalism.

It was noted that the implementation of this project marks the beginning of a new stage in Uzbekistan’s technological, industrial, and scientific development and lays the foundation for the development of a new industry, nuclear energy. The project combines the latest achievements in small modular nuclear generation and large-scale baseload power generation.

The Uzbek president emphasized that safety is an absolute and unconditional priority. The plant’s construction and preparation for operation are being carried out under the IAEA’s constant supervision, in accordance with the most advanced international standards and using cutting-edge engineering solutions.

The confidence was expressed that the implementation of this large-scale project and its outcomes will further the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia.

News.Az