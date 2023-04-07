Kazakhstan calls Azerbaijan ‘key partner’ in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a key and promising partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus region, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 19th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku, Zhumangarin noted that over the past year, the growth of trade between the two countries amounted to 39 percent. “However, there is potential for its further development,” he said.

“The Azerbaijani market is of particular interest to Kazakhstan,” the deputy minister added.

