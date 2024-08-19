Kazakhstan, China in talks on agreement for transboundary river water management

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and China are working on an intergovernmental agreement regarding the management of shared transboundary river waters, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, News.Az reports.

A joint working group comprising specialists from both nations is developing the agreement, which aims to maintain optimal water levels in shared lakes.The ministry is particularly focused on ensuring Lake Balkhash receives adequate water, with over 12 billion cubic meters directed to the lake since the beginning of the year, according to Moldir Abdualiyeva, the ministry's spokesperson.Recently, it was reported that the water level of Lake Balkhash has risen by 8 centimeters.

News.Az