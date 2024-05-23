Kazakhstan declares readiness to supply critical raw materials, resources to Singapore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan stands ready to supply critical raw materials and natural resources to Singapore, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

“Given the fact that the global demand for rare metals will rise by four times by 2040, Kazakhstan, which holds around 5,000 unexplored deposits, could become a reliable partner for joint development of this potential. We have high hopes for long-term cooperation with Indorama company, which is keen on exploring copper and phosphate deposits in Kazakhstan,” said Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.Noting the growing interest in the country’s great potential in the field of renewable energy, the Kazakh president called on Singaporean companies to expand partnership in generating clean energy, transferring technologies and experiences.Singapore is famous for its advanced energy generation facilities by means of incineration and using innovative waste management technologies. We’re very interested in such innovative ways to managing waste and intend to promote cooperation in this field, said the Kazakh President.

