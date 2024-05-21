Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan intends to boost exports to China in coming years

Kazakhstan intends to increase exports to China to $12.5 billion, Trade Minister Arman Shakkaliev said at a government meeting, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

He noted that it is planned to increase export volumes from the current $37.7 billion to $45 billion by 2029.

“First of all, the focus is on China. We set a goal - in the medium term, to increase the export of finished products by 2.5 times and raise it to $12.5 billion,” the minister said.

In 2023, exports of non-commodity goods to China reached $5 billion, he noted.

“In-depth work will continue with the countries of the EAEU and Central Asia to increase trade turnover, and the necessary cross-border trade infrastructure is being created,” Shakkaliev added.

