Kazakhstan intends to boost exports to China in coming years

Kazakhstan intends to increase exports to China to $12.5 billion, Trade Minister Arman Shakkaliev said at a government meeting, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

He noted that it is planned to increase export volumes from the current $37.7 billion to $45 billion by 2029.“First of all, the focus is on China. We set a goal - in the medium term, to increase the export of finished products by 2.5 times and raise it to $12.5 billion,” the minister said.In 2023, exports of non-commodity goods to China reached $5 billion, he noted.“In-depth work will continue with the countries of the EAEU and Central Asia to increase trade turnover, and the necessary cross-border trade infrastructure is being created,” Shakkaliev added.

News.Az