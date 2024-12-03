Kazakhstan President meets Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with French President Emmanuel Macron, News.az reports citing Kazinform .

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly recalled his recent state visit to France and thanked Emmanuel Macron for the exceptional hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation.The Head of State emphasized the importance of the agreements reached in Paris aimed at bringing the Kazakh-French relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership.“I am deeply satisfied with the results of the negotiations and the agreements signed. This visit became a significant step towards long-term economic growth and strengthening the relations between our countries. It is gratifying that after just a few weeks we see certain results in the implementation of the key agreements in various fields,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.The French President noted dynamic development of the bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of joint efforts in such areas as combating climate change and green economy development.The sides discussed the prospects for boosting cooperation in energy efficiency, clean technology, water resources management, innovations, data exchange and artificial intelligence.The sides also exchanged views on the key issues of the regional and international agendas.Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the opening ceremony of the One Water Summit ongoing in the capital of Saudi Arabia.On the sidelines of the One Water Summit, the President met the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga.

News.Az