Kazakhstan seeks to enhance AI and smart infrastructure in discussions with G42

Kazakhstan aims to boost AI and smart infrastructure in discussions with G42, News.Az reports.

As a part of the official visit the Chairman of G42 Peng Xiao met with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.In the course of their meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received updates on the progress of agreements concerning the development of artificial intelligence technologies in Kazakhstan, established in previous discussions.They explored potential collaboration on the Smart City system, which aims to enhance urban living through advanced technological solutions. The conversation also addressed further opportunities for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and G42 in innovative technologies and smart infrastructure development.G42, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specializes in research and development in artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning, primarily through its subsidiary, the Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence (IIAI). The company is chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE National Security Advisor and controlling shareholder. The CEO is Peng Xiao, who previously led the Emirati cybersecurity firm DarkMatter Group.

