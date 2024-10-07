Kazakhstan to host upcoming meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held on April 11, 2025 in Kazakhstan, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

Such a decision was made during the meeting of the CIS Council of held on Monday in Moscow.Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting held in Moscow on Monday. Addressing the meeting, FM Bayramov highlighted the preparations for the COP29, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan.In his remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, to be held in Moscow on October 8, would consider the declaration of the city of Lachin as the cultural center of the CIS.The meeting reviewed the outcomes of joint activities during Russia's presidency in 2024, as well as explored prospects for further CIS cooperation, promotion of economic integration, addressing traditional and emerging challenges and threats, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian relations.

