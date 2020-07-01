Kazakhstan to impose 14-day quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the plan to impose the quarantine in Kazakhstan starting from July 5, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that the Government had put forward the plan of imposing a two-week quarantine starting from July 5 (with the possibility of extension). According to the President, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi will explain the plan in more details tomorrow.

